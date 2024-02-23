Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Has Been Falling -98.32% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s traded shares were 3.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.22% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CMND share is $151.25, that puts it down -8302.78 from that peak though still a striking 48.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $5.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.
Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information
Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) registered a -3.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.22% in intraday trading to $1.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 33.34%, and it has moved by 56.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.32%. The short interest in Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.
CMND Dividends
Clearmind Medicine Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders
Clearmind Medicine Inc insiders own 7.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.94%, with the float percentage being 7.53%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 92693.0 shares (or 15.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 92693.0 shares. This amounts to just over 15.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9707.0, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $17569.0.