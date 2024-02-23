Can Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 21.37% YTD?

During the recent session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 29.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.41% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the NU share is $10.49, that puts it down -3.76 from that peak though still a striking 59.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.13. The company’s market capitalization is $48.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 40.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.89 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) registered a -2.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.41% in intraday trading to $10.11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.35%, and it has moved by 12.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 109.32%. The short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 47.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Holdings Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares have gone up 39.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.00% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then jump 125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.23 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.45 billion and $1.53 billion respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.91%. While earnings are projected to return 66.91% in 2024.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd insiders own 21.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.38%, with the float percentage being 89.94%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 681 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 414.28 million shares (or 11.51% of all shares), a total value of $3.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 344.54 million shares, is of Galileo (ptc) Ltd’s that is approximately 9.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.72 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 54.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $429.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.73 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $348.64 million.