Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX: CLDI): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s traded shares were 6.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 52.49% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the CLDI share is $13.79, that puts it down -1292.93 from that peak though still a striking 51.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.48. The company’s market capitalization is $35.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 85.84K shares over the past three months.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) trade information
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) registered a 52.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 52.49% in intraday trading to $0.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 85.34%, and it has moved by -0.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.01%. The short interest in Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.
CLDI Dividends
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (AMEX:CLDI)’s Major holders
Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc insiders own 47.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.40%, with the float percentage being 10.33%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 12.11% of all shares), a total value of $5.25 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.41 million shares, is of Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s that is approximately 10.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.33 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Calidi Biotherapeutics Inc (CLDI) shares are Driehaus Event Driven Fund and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Driehaus Event Driven Fund owns about 68127.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40464.0, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.