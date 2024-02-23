Boom Or Bust? Where Will Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares were 7.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.64% or $1.05. The 52-week high for the CART share is $42.95, that puts it down -43.74 from that peak though still a striking 25.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.13. The company’s market capitalization is $8.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.03 million shares over the past three months.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information
Maplebear Inc. (CART) registered a 3.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.64% in intraday trading to $29.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.33%, and it has moved by 18.43% in 30 days. The short interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is 10.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.
CART Dividends
Maplebear Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s Major holders
Maplebear Inc. insiders own 9.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.83%, with the float percentage being 64.16%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 61966.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 23506.0 shares, is of First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.7 million.