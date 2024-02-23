Boom Or Bust? Where Will Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares were 7.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.64% or $1.05. The 52-week high for the CART share is $42.95, that puts it down -43.74 from that peak though still a striking 25.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.13. The company’s market capitalization is $8.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.03 million shares over the past three months.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Maplebear Inc. (CART) registered a 3.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.64% in intraday trading to $29.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.33%, and it has moved by 18.43% in 30 days. The short interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is 10.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.