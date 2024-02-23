Boom Or Bust: Where Does FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FAZE) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE)’s traded shares were 18.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.60% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the FAZE share is $0.80, that puts it down -263.64 from that peak though still a striking 31.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $17.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.11 million shares over the past three months.
FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) registered a 23.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.60% in intraday trading to $0.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.84%, and it has moved by -31.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.12%. The short interest in FaZe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FAZE) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.
FaZe Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
FaZe Holdings Inc insiders own 28.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.02%, with the float percentage being 66.11%. Lewin Nick is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.02 million shares (or 22.30% of all shares), a total value of $31.48 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 11.03 million shares, is of B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 14.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.44 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FaZe Holdings Inc (FAZE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $61375.0.