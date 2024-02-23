BITF’s -8.60% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares were 22.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BITF share is $3.72, that puts it down -16.61 from that peak though still a striking 78.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $962.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.52 million shares over the past three months.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.27% in intraday trading to $3.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.60%, and it has moved by 57.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 200.94%. The short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 29.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Bitfarms Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares have gone up 149.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.74% against 13.10.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.08 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.02 million by the end of Mar 2024.
BITF Dividends
Bitfarms Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders
Bitfarms Ltd. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.34%, with the float percentage being 27.63%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.3 million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $9.26 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.22 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 12.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.26 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $5.79 million.