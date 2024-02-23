BITF’s -8.60% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares were 22.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.27% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the BITF share is $3.72, that puts it down -16.61 from that peak though still a striking 78.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $962.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.52 million shares over the past three months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) registered a 1.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.27% in intraday trading to $3.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.60%, and it has moved by 57.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 200.94%. The short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 29.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.