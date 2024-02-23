Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares were 3.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BCS share is $8.63, that puts it down -2.25 from that peak though still a striking 26.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.23. The company’s market capitalization is $31.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.97 million shares over the past three months.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.24% in intraday trading to $8.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.52%, and it has moved by 11.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.96%. The short interest in Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) is 29.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barclays plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barclays plc ADR (BCS) shares have gone up 14.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.22% against 5.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.49%. While earnings are projected to return 11.56% in 2024, the next five years will return 2.10% per annum.

BCS Dividends

Barclays plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barclays plc ADR is 0.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Barclays plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.13%, with the float percentage being 4.13%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 344 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.97 million shares (or 0.47% of all shares), a total value of $141.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.41 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $129.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barclays plc ADR (BCS) shares are DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that DFA International Value Series owns about 7.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $27.72 million.