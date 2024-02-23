Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN)’s Stock Is Up 10.24% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN)’s traded shares were 7.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. The 52-week high for the SAN share is $4.29, that puts it down -4.89 from that peak though still a striking 21.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $63.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.92 million shares over the past three months.

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.87%, and it has moved by 3.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.24%. The short interest in Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) is 6.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Banco Santander S.A. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) shares have gone up 7.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.43% against 7.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.73%. While earnings are projected to return 7.60% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.97% per annum.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Banco Santander S.A. ADR is 0.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Banco Santander S.A. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.43%, with the float percentage being 2.43%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 413 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 154.54 million shares (or 0.95% of all shares), a total value of $573.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.29 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $86.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 88.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $342.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50.84 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $191.16 million.