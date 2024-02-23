Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Investing Potential Is $57.91

During the recent session, Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $57.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the APP share is $60.65, that puts it down -4.73 from that peak though still a striking 79.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.69. The company’s market capitalization is $19.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.41 million shares over the past three months.

Applovin Corp (APP) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $57.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.01%, and it has moved by 33.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 281.74%. The short interest in Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) is 15.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.17 day(s) to cover.

Applovin Corp (APP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applovin Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applovin Corp (APP) shares have gone up 44.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 153.06% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 5,700.00% this quarter and then jump 172.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $970.43 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $715.4 million and $750.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.60% and then jump by 33.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 46.35%. While earnings are projected to return 146.70% in 2024.

APP Dividends

Applovin Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Applovin Corp insiders own 36.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.81%, with the float percentage being 84.30%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 486 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.64 million shares (or 10.72% of all shares), a total value of $762.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.69 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $429.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applovin Corp (APP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $142.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.54 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $116.9 million.