Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s traded shares were 7.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.83% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the AMAM share is $28.15, that puts it down -0.79 from that peak though still a striking 86.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.75 million shares over the past three months.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) registered a 0.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.83% in intraday trading to $27.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.58%, and it has moved by 0.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 513.85%. The short interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) is 1.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) shares have gone up 107.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -275.86% against 15.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -79.70% compared to the previous financial year. Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $450k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $310k by the end of Mar 2024. While earnings are projected to return -375.86% in 2024, the next five years will return 21.70% per annum.
AMAM Dividends
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. insiders own 2.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.26%, with the float percentage being 105.47%.