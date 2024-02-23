Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) Has Dropped -92.70% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s traded shares were 14.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.52% or -$0.04. The company’s market capitalization is $2.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 78.99K shares over the past three months.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) registered a -4.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.52% in intraday trading to $0.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.05%, and it has moved by -34.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.70%. The short interest in Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.20% this quarter and then jump 98.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 133.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.21 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4 million and $3.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 130.20% and then jump by 170.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.72%. While earnings are projected to return 94.57% in 2024.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Agile Therapeutics Inc insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.13%, with the float percentage being 10.25%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 6.33% of all shares), a total value of $0.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10843.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $31986.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 4098.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15531.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3765.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $11106.0.