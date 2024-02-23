After A -16.20% Drop In The Last Week, Does QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.58% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the QS share is $13.86, that puts it down -129.09 from that peak though still a striking 17.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.99. The company’s market capitalization is $2.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.63 million shares over the past three months.
QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information
QuantumScape Corp (QS) registered a -2.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.58% in intraday trading to $6.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.20%, and it has moved by -9.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.83%. The short interest in QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) is 55.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.17 day(s) to cover.
QuantumScape Corp (QS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that QuantumScape Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QuantumScape Corp (QS) shares have gone down -11.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.80% this quarter and then jump 26.90% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -45.65%. While earnings are projected to return 16.20% in 2024, the next five years will return 25.88% per annum.
QS Dividends
QuantumScape Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders
QuantumScape Corp insiders own 20.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.72%, with the float percentage being 42.25%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 460 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 29.83 million shares (or 6.94% of all shares), a total value of $179.57 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 15.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $91.19 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corp (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.12 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $48.86 million.