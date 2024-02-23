Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Rose 76.43% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -24.03%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 7.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.80% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $52.48, that puts it down -40.58 from that peak though still a striking 76.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.80. The company’s market capitalization is $11.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.45 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) registered a 1.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.80% in intraday trading to $37.33, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.93%, and it has moved by -10.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 191.41%. The short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is 35.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.76 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares have gone up 162.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.22% against 6.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $547.28 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $571.62 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -58.94%. While earnings are projected to return 28.40% in 2024.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc insiders own 4.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.23%, with the float percentage being 88.58%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 517 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.68 million shares (or 11.13% of all shares), a total value of $409.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.02 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 9.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $337.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 21.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $323.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.46 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $114.37 million.