A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF)

During the last session, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s traded shares were 31.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.07% or $1.49. The 52-week high for the ERF share is $18.09, that puts it down -1.01 from that peak though still a striking 28.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.84. The company’s market capitalization is $3.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 million shares over the past three months.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) registered a 9.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.07% in intraday trading to $17.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.59%, and it has moved by 26.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.73%. The short interest in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 3.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.63 day(s) to cover.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enerplus Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares have gone up 6.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -14.61% against -27.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.50% this quarter and then jump 14.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.92%. While earnings are projected to return -4.57% in 2024, the next five years will return 42.26% per annum.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enerplus Corporation is 0.23, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Enerplus Corporation insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.74%, with the float percentage being 62.98%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.7 million shares (or 5.13% of all shares), a total value of $154.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.27 million shares, is of KGH Ltd’s that is approximately 3.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $119.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $24.96 million.