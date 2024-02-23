A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC), As It Continued To Fall -47.47% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.56% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the HUBC share is $165.91, that puts it down -14453.51 from that peak though still a striking 9.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $142.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 680.78K shares over the past three months.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) registered a 5.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.56% in intraday trading to $1.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.64%, and it has moved by -30.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.07%. The short interest in Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is 1.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.65 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
HUBC Dividends
Hub Cyber Security Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders
Hub Cyber Security Ltd insiders own 21.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.00%, with the float percentage being 11.41%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.55 million shares, is of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.73 million.