A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF), As It Continued To Fall -54.78% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.34% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BENF share is $16.50, that puts it down -7400.0 from that peak though still a striking 4.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $60.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 168.56K shares over the past three months.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Beneficient (BENF) registered a -8.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.34% in intraday trading to $0.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.26%, and it has moved by -34.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.87%. The short interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.37 day(s) to cover.