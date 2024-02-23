A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF), As It Continued To Fall -54.78% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.34% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the BENF share is $16.50, that puts it down -7400.0 from that peak though still a striking 4.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $60.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 168.56K shares over the past three months.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information
Beneficient (BENF) registered a -8.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.34% in intraday trading to $0.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.26%, and it has moved by -34.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.87%. The short interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) is 0.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.37 day(s) to cover.
BENF Dividends
Beneficient is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s Major holders
Beneficient insiders own 72.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.48%, with the float percentage being 79.46%. Hatteras Investment Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 49.43 million shares (or 20.60% of all shares), a total value of $148.29 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Rivernorth Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.45 million.