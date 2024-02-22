Year-To-Date, Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) Price Has Increase 10.12%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.03% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the EVGN share is $1.44, that puts it down -54.84 from that peak though still a striking 51.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $38.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91630.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 159.59K shares over the past three months.
Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information
Evogene Ltd (EVGN) registered a 22.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.03% in intraday trading to $0.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.41%, and it has moved by 8.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.25%. The short interest in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.
Evogene Ltd (EVGN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Evogene Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evogene Ltd (EVGN) shares have gone up 21.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.69% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 255.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $910k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.13 million by the end of Mar 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.45%. While earnings are projected to return 17.95% in 2024.
EVGN Dividends
Evogene Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders
Evogene Ltd insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.94%, with the float percentage being 9.09%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.31% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of SilverArc Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 59007.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35416.0 market value.