Year-To-Date, Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) Price Has Increase 10.12%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.03% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the EVGN share is $1.44, that puts it down -54.84 from that peak though still a striking 51.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $38.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91630.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 159.59K shares over the past three months.

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Evogene Ltd (EVGN) registered a 22.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.03% in intraday trading to $0.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.41%, and it has moved by 8.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.25%. The short interest in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.71 day(s) to cover.