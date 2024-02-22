Year-To-Date, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: BCAN) Price Has Decrease -26.47%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s traded shares were 3.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.81% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BCAN share is $4.54, that puts it down -1716.0 from that peak though still a striking 36.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $9.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 366.17K shares over the past three months.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (BCAN) registered a 7.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.81% in intraday trading to $0.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 46.03%, and it has moved by -3.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.22%. The short interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) is 0.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.78 day(s) to cover.