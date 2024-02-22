What Will SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Be Like After It Jumps -30.03% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s traded shares were 24.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.25% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the SOUN share is $5.11, that puts it down -30.03 from that peak though still a striking 62.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $970.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 71.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.60 million shares over the past three months.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) registered a 4.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.25% in intraday trading to $3.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 74.28%, and it has moved by 104.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.88%. The short interest in SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 25.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.25 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SoundHound AI Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) shares have gone up 66.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.32% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.75 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11.85 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.5 million and $6.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.80% and then jump by 76.70% in the coming quarter.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

SoundHound AI Inc insiders own 2.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.04%, with the float percentage being 27.73%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 13.84 million shares (or 6.61% of all shares), a total value of $54.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $46.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.74 million, or about 1.79% of the stock, which is worth about $14.7 million.