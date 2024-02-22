What To Expect As Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Delivers An 1.44% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares were 6.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $85.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.13% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the MS share is $99.20, that puts it down -16.08 from that peak though still a striking 18.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.42. The company’s market capitalization is $140.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.36 million shares over the past three months.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information
Morgan Stanley (MS) registered a 0.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.13% in intraday trading to $85.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.77%, and it has moved by -0.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.12%. The short interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 16.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Morgan Stanley has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares have gone up 1.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.48% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.70% this quarter and then jump 28.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.38 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.09 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.92 billion and $13.08 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.30% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.83%. While earnings are projected to return 23.11% in 2024, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.
MS Dividends
Morgan Stanley is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Morgan Stanley is 3.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.