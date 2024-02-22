What To Expect As BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD) Delivers An 6.16% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s traded shares were 62.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 108.87% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the BZFD share is $1.90, that puts it down -313.04 from that peak though still a striking 65.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $66.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.75 million shares over the past three months.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) registered a 108.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 108.87% in intraday trading to $0.46, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 164.24%, and it has moved by 106.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.32%. The short interest in BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is 1.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.15 day(s) to cover.