We Just Learned Something New! After Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s -0.31% Loss This Week

During the last session, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 6.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.63% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $51.33, that puts it down -23.01 from that peak though still a striking 43.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.69. The company’s market capitalization is $18.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.23 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) registered a 0.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $41.73, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.31%, and it has moved by -9.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.95%. The short interest in Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) is 12.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares have gone up 15.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 270.18% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 2,200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $504.28 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $512.41 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $531.53 million and $349.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.10% and then jump by 46.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.73%. While earnings are projected to return 85.78% in 2024, the next five years will return 48.01% per annum.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corp. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corp. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.16%, with the float percentage being 73.25%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 903 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.55 million shares (or 5.20% of all shares), a total value of $706.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $479.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 12.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $482.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.45 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $358.6 million.