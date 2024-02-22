We Just Learned Something New About Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ: GBNH) This Week With Its 82.24% Gain

During the last session, Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s traded shares were 113.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 97.27% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the GBNH share is $1.89, that puts it down -397.37 from that peak though still a striking 55.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $11.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 509.34K shares over the past three months.

Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) registered a 97.27% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 97.27% in intraday trading to $0.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 82.24%, and it has moved by 31.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.75%. The short interest in Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenbrook TMS Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) shares have gone up 22.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.90% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.60% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.8 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21.08 million and $19.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -12.90% and then jump by 4.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.46%. While earnings are projected to return 59.02% in 2024.

GBNH Dividends

Greenbrook TMS Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 15 and April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenbrook TMS Inc (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s Major holders

Greenbrook TMS Inc insiders own 47.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.64%, with the float percentage being 58.80%. Madryn Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.36 million shares (or 15.60% of all shares), a total value of $4.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 million shares, is of Masters Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenbrook TMS Inc (GBNH) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16163.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $10522.0.