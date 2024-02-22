We Just Learned Something New About Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) This Week With Its -6.94% Loss

During the recent session, Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s traded shares were 3.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. The 52-week high for the GGE share is $3.03, that puts it down -7475.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.03. The company’s market capitalization is $5.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 66.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.87 million shares over the past three months.
Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) trade information
Green Giant Inc (GGE) registered a -3.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.37% in intraday trading to $0.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.94%, and it has moved by -8.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.08%. The short interest in Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
GGE Dividends
Green Giant Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ:GGE)’s Major holders
Green Giant Inc insiders own 10.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.64%, with the float percentage being 5.18%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20468.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $44212.0 in shares.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 20468.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46104.0 market value.