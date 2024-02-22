VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG) Has Lost -44.25% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s traded shares were 10.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.50% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the VCIG share is $24.20, that puts it down -1820.63 from that peak though still a striking 35.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $46.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 671.59K shares over the past three months.
VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) trade information
VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) registered a 12.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.50% in intraday trading to $1.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.80%, and it has moved by 10.53% in 30 days. The short interest in VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.
VCIG Dividends
VCI Global Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG)’s Major holders
VCI Global Ltd insiders own 71.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.19%, with the float percentage being 0.67%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23006.0 shares (or 0.06% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 19183.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.