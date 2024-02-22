U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -61.96% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s traded shares were 17.0 million. The 52-week high for the UCAR share is $75.00, that puts it down -107042.86 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.59 million shares over the past three months.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information
U Power Ltd (UCAR) registered a -5.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.68% in intraday trading to $0.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.61%, and it has moved by -41.64% in 30 days. The short interest in U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.
UCAR Dividends
U Power Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders
U Power Ltd insiders own 71.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.57%, with the float percentage being 36.96%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 4.49 million shares (or 8.55% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.02 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $66538.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U Power Ltd (UCAR) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 49165.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3210.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 29872.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1950.0.