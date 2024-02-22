U Power Ltd (NASDAQ: UCAR) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -61.96% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s traded shares were 17.0 million. The 52-week high for the UCAR share is $75.00, that puts it down -107042.86 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.59 million shares over the past three months.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

U Power Ltd (UCAR) registered a -5.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.68% in intraday trading to $0.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.61%, and it has moved by -41.64% in 30 days. The short interest in U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.