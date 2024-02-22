Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Has Been Rising 36.12% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares were 5.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $82.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.58% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the TTD share is $94.00, that puts it down -14.52 from that peak though still a striking 38.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $50.33. The company’s market capitalization is $40.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.15 million shares over the past three months.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) registered a -0.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.58% in intraday trading to $82.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.53%, and it has moved by 18.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.12%. The short interest in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) is 13.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trade Desk Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trade Desk Inc (TTD) shares have gone up 11.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.08% against 22.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.70% this quarter and then jump 17.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $476.14 million as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $563.12 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $382.8 million and $464.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.40% and then jump by 21.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.20%. While earnings are projected to return 13.56% in 2024, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

TTD Dividends

Trade Desk Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

Trade Desk Inc insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.83%, with the float percentage being 79.58%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,203 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.49 million shares (or 10.20% of all shares), a total value of $3.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 13.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.31 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $796.16 million.