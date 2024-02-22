The Time To Buy Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) Is Now

During the recent session, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the NAAS share is $12.78, that puts it down -724.52 from that peak though still a striking 30.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $90.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) registered a -3.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.13% in intraday trading to $1.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.19%, and it has moved by 31.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.51%. The short interest in Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 1.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.
NAAS Dividends
Naas Technology Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders
Naas Technology Inc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.06%, with the float percentage being 13.06%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.46 million shares (or 2.66% of all shares), a total value of $7.79 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 74651.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.4 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9484.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $67620.0.