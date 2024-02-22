The Future Belongs To Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the recent session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $1.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) registered a 0.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.33% in intraday trading to $0.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.17%, and it has moved by -73.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.49%. The short interest in Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is 0.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.97%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 03 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Sunshine Biopharma Inc insiders own 7.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.00%, with the float percentage being 5.41%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 0.41% of all shares), a total value of $0.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $17480.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17480.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20179.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $1232.0.