The Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) Stock Dropped -53.44% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s traded shares were 7.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -50.61% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the DPRO share is $2.45, that puts it down -1261.11 from that peak though still a striking -88.89% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $7.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 266.93K shares over the past three months.
Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information
Draganfly Inc (DPRO) registered a -50.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -50.61% in intraday trading to $0.18, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -60.06%, and it has moved by -53.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.33%. The short interest in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.
Draganfly Inc (DPRO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Draganfly Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Draganfly Inc (DPRO) shares have gone down -78.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.03% against 10.50.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -64.97%. While earnings are projected to return 26.35% in 2024.
DPRO Dividends
Draganfly Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders
Draganfly Inc insiders own 1.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.64%, with the float percentage being 11.87%. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 1.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.64 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Alliance Wealth Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $79207.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Draganfly Inc (DPRO) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18003.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $15122.0.