The Current Price For Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares were 6.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.69% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the PTEN share is $16.17, that puts it down -39.52 from that peak though still a striking 16.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.70. The company’s market capitalization is $4.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.81 million shares over the past three months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) registered a -0.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.69% in intraday trading to $11.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.20%, and it has moved by 12.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.80%. The short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 24.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) shares have gone down -19.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.69% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -67.40% this quarter and then drop -55.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.54 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $791.8 million and $758.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 91.80% and then jump by 102.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -42.15% in 2024, the next five years will return 44.60% per annum.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc insiders own 1.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.01%, with the float percentage being 96.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 448 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 57.12 million shares (or 27.46% of all shares), a total value of $683.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.65 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 19.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $486.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 21.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $299.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.1 million, or about 5.82% of the stock, which is worth about $117.82 million.