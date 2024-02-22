The Current Price For Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.25% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the NGM share is $4.84, that puts it down -152.08 from that peak though still a striking 68.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $158.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 994.99K shares over the past three months.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) registered a 19.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.25% in intraday trading to $1.92, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 30.61%, and it has moved by 50.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.25%. The short interest in Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM) is 1.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) shares have gone down -17.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.82% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then jump 37.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -91.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $560k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $230k by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.32%. While earnings are projected to return 11.81% in 2024.

NGM Dividends

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 21.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.15%, with the float percentage being 63.79%. Column Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.14 million shares (or 21.93% of all shares), a total value of $46.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.44 million shares, is of EcoR1 Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 7.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $1.95 million.