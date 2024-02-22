The $0.59 Is The Price At Which Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -15.20% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the MNTS share is $47.49, that puts it down -7949.15 from that peak though still a striking -11.86% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $5.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.37 million shares over the past three months.
Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information
Momentus Inc (MNTS) registered a -15.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -15.20% in intraday trading to $0.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.16%, and it has moved by -27.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.64%. The short interest in Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) is 75940.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 82.30% this quarter and then jump 81.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 926.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $950k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $120k and $280k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 733.30% and then jump by 239.30% in the coming quarter.
MNTS Dividends
Momentus Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders
Momentus Inc insiders own 1.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.06%, with the float percentage being 10.23%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 48111.0 shares (or 2.00% of all shares), a total value of $0.76 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 20000.0 shares, is of Scoggin Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.32 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Momentus Inc (MNTS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 32963.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14182.0, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.