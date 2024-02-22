TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s 17.31% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.94% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the TCBP share is $112.60, that puts it down -9129.51 from that peak though still a striking 30.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $0.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 760.15K shares over the past three months.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) registered a 11.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.94% in intraday trading to $1.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.31%, and it has moved by -42.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.78%. The short interest in TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 98010.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.
TCBP Dividends
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.23%, with the float percentage being 10.25%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 74000.0 shares (or 10.94% of all shares), a total value of $88807.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2770.0 shares, is of Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC)’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3324.0.
Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 19068.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22883.0 market value.