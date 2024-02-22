TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s 17.31% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares were 0.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.94% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the TCBP share is $112.60, that puts it down -9129.51 from that peak though still a striking 30.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $0.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 760.15K shares over the past three months.

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) registered a 11.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.94% in intraday trading to $1.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.31%, and it has moved by -42.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.78%. The short interest in TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 98010.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.