SHOT’s -17.49% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.46% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the SHOT share is $7.50, that puts it down -208.64 from that peak though still a striking 89.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $100.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.98 million shares over the past three months.
Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information
Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) registered a 4.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.46% in intraday trading to $2.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.49%, and it has moved by 11.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 464.51%. The short interest in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) is 4.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.
SHOT Dividends
Safety Shot Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Safety Shot Inc is 0.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.
Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s Major holders
Safety Shot Inc insiders own 14.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.76%, with the float percentage being 14.90%. Glenview Trust Co is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.09 million shares (or 7.62% of all shares), a total value of $0.88 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.42 million shares, is of Sabby Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.6 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51735.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $18903.0.