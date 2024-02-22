Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE:WTTR)’s traded shares were 5.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.67% or $1.23. The 52-week high for the WTTR share is $8.70, that puts it up 4.19 from that peak though still a striking 39.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.51. The company’s market capitalization is $943.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 764.88K shares over the past three months.

Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) registered a 15.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.67% in intraday trading to $9.08, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.63%, and it has moved by 25.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.73%. The short interest in Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE:WTTR) is 2.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Select Water Solutions Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) shares have gone up 10.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.72% against 9.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $391.17 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $404.68 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $401.89 million and $420.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.70% and then drop by -3.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.91%. While earnings are projected to return 52.05% in 2024.

WTTR Dividends

Select Water Solutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Select Water Solutions Inc is 0.22, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Select Water Solutions Inc insiders own 8.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.57%, with the float percentage being 80.62%. SCF Partners, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 245 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.83 million shares (or 9.47% of all shares), a total value of $79.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $58.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.5 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $19.84 million.