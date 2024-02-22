Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) Stock Dropped -4.08% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.84% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the OTLK share is $2.03, that puts it down -372.09 from that peak though still a striking 53.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $110.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.08 million shares over the past three months.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) registered a 1.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.84% in intraday trading to $0.43, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.28%, and it has moved by -4.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.30%. The short interest in Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) is 13.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.22 day(s) to cover.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Outlook Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) shares have gone down -66.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.83% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 52.48%. While earnings are projected to return 15.93% in 2024.
OTLK Dividends
Outlook Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders
Outlook Therapeutics Inc insiders own 43.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.41%, with the float percentage being 20.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 10.37 million shares (or 3.98% of all shares), a total value of $4.3 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 6.56 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.72 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 1.39% of the stock, which is worth about $1.5 million.