One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN)

During the last session, Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.27% or -$1.79. The 52-week high for the MFIN share is $10.49, that puts it down -30.96 from that peak though still a striking 29.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.64. The company’s market capitalization is $187.14M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75230.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 65.86K shares over the past three months.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) registered a -18.27% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.27% in intraday trading to $8.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.33%, and it has moved by -20.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.01%. The short interest in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 17.5 day(s) to cover.

Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Medallion Financial Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) shares have gone down -1.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -32.91% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.80% this quarter and then drop -35.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.3 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.41 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.60%. While earnings are projected to return -15.50% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

MFIN Dividends

Medallion Financial Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 29 and May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Medallion Financial Corp. is 0.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN)’s Major holders

Medallion Financial Corp. insiders own 20.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.73%, with the float percentage being 36.14%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 4.17% of all shares), a total value of $7.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.87 million shares, is of Tieton Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $1.98 million.