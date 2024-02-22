One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY)

During the recent session, B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.79, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.04% or $2.59. The 52-week high for the RILY share is $60.72, that puts it down -241.32 from that peak though still a striking 18.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.46. The company’s market capitalization is $544.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.
B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information
B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) registered a 17.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.04% in intraday trading to $17.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.93%, and it has moved by -13.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.21%. The short interest in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) is 10.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.62 day(s) to cover.
RILY Dividends
B. Riley Financial Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for B. Riley Financial Inc is 4.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 22.48 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.
B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders
B. Riley Financial Inc insiders own 45.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.57%, with the float percentage being 93.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.62 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $120.68 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $52.83 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $23.98 million.