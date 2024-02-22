Now Is The Time To Buy Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JANX)

During the last session, Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.93% or $3.18. The 52-week high for the JANX share is $18.28, that puts it down -39.12 from that peak though still a striking 57.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.65. The company’s market capitalization is $606.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 94520.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 94.99K shares over the past three months.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) registered a 31.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.93% in intraday trading to $13.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 65.70%, and it has moved by 36.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.59%. The short interest in Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX) is 2.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 29.31 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Janux Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) shares have gone up 16.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.10% this quarter and then jump 2.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $590k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.85 million and $2.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -79.30% and then drop by -63.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -0.51% in 2024.

JANX Dividends

Janux Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 10 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Janux Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JANX)’s Major holders

Janux Therapeutics Inc insiders own 15.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.20%, with the float percentage being 111.36%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.67 million shares (or 18.81% of all shares), a total value of $102.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.06 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $60.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Janux Therapeutics Inc (JANX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $9.86 million.