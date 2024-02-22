Now Is A Good Time To Buy Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC)

During the last session, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s traded shares were 8.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.59% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the TFC share is $48.19, that puts it down -34.72 from that peak though still a striking 28.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.56. The company’s market capitalization is $47.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.85 million shares over the past three months.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) registered a 0.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.59% in intraday trading to $35.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.38%, and it has moved by -3.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.23%. The short interest in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is 14.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Truist Financial Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares have gone up 25.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -5.57% against -6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.80% this quarter and then drop -7.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.7 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.8 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.15 billion and $5.97 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.40% and then drop by -2.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 416.34% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

TFC Dividends

Truist Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Truist Financial Corporation is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)’s Major holders

Truist Financial Corporation insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.87%, with the float percentage being 73.08%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,745 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 116.91 million shares (or 8.78% of all shares), a total value of $3.55 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 98.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.98 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 41.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.26 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.71 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $962.47 million.