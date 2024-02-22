Now Is A Good Time To Buy TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI)

During the last session, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s traded shares were 6.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.65% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the FTI share is $22.78, that puts it down -12.38 from that peak though still a striking 40.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.04. The company’s market capitalization is $8.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.79 million shares over the past three months.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) registered a 1.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.65% in intraday trading to $20.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.74%, and it has moved by 3.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.68%. The short interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 13.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TechnipFMC plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares have gone up 10.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,633.33% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.9 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.94 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.69 billion and $1.72 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.00% and then jump by 13.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 1681.36% in 2024, the next five years will return -2.90% per annum.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for TechnipFMC plc is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

TechnipFMC plc insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.91%, with the float percentage being 100.02%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 504 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.73 million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $743.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.77 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $594.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 14.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $245.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.0 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $116.41 million.