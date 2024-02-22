Now Is A Good Time To Buy MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ: MLGO)

During the recent session, MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MLGO share is $15.60, that puts it down -1980.0 from that peak though still a striking 50.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $44.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.73 million shares over the past three months.
MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) trade information
MicroAlgo Inc (MLGO) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $0.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.87%, and it has moved by 33.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.84%. The short interest in MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO) is 0.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.
MLGO Dividends
MicroAlgo Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
MicroAlgo Inc (NASDAQ:MLGO)’s Major holders
MicroAlgo Inc insiders own 83.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.85%, with the float percentage being 5.17%. Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.46% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 52931.0 shares, is of Engineers Gate Manager Lp’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $40222.0.
Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 34421.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26156.0 market value.