Now Is A Good Time To Buy Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD)

During the recent session, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.75% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the IFBD share is $165.99, that puts it down -6211.41 from that peak though still a striking 83.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $28.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) registered a 31.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.75% in intraday trading to $2.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 183.33%, and it has moved by 397.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.33%. The short interest in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.