Now Is A Good Time To Buy Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD)

During the recent session, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.75% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the IFBD share is $165.99, that puts it down -6211.41 from that peak though still a striking 83.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $28.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.28 million shares over the past three months.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information
Infobird Co Ltd (IFBD) registered a 31.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.75% in intraday trading to $2.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 183.33%, and it has moved by 397.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.33%. The short interest in Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.
IFBD Dividends
Infobird Co Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders
Infobird Co Ltd insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.41%, with the float percentage being 0.41%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 20000.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $47439.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 5397.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12801.0.
Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5659.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13423.0 market value.