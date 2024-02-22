Now Is A Good Time To Buy GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT)

During the recent session, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 17.49% or $4.8. The 52-week high for the GCT share is $36.19, that puts it down -12.29 from that peak though still a striking 84.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.86. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) registered a 17.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 17.49% in intraday trading to $32.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.57%, and it has moved by 46.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 529.44%. The short interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ:GCT) is 1.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.53 day(s) to cover.