Now Is A Good Time To Buy Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY)

During the last session, Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s traded shares were 6.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $77.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.66% or $1.26. The 52-week high for the ETSY share is $133.49, that puts it down -73.07 from that peak though still a striking 24.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.20. The company’s market capitalization is $9.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.27 million shares over the past three months.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) registered a 1.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.66% in intraday trading to $77.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.68%, and it has moved by 8.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -40.52%. The short interest in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) is 14.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Etsy Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Etsy Inc (ETSY) shares have gone up 5.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.87% against 22.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $827.81 million as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 24 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $653.52 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $807.24 million and $640.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.50% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 18.75% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.00% per annum.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Etsy Inc insiders own 0.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.47%, with the float percentage being 101.34%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 990 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.72 million shares (or 11.15% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $855.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Etsy Inc (ETSY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $324.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.56 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $301.11 million.