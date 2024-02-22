Now Is A Good Time To Buy Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR)

During the recent session, Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s traded shares were 2.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.83% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the BMR share is $34.94, that puts it down -228.69 from that peak though still a striking 91.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $136.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.47 million shares over the past three months.

Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information

Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) registered a 4.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.83% in intraday trading to $10.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.93%, and it has moved by 609.42% in 30 days. The short interest in Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) is 51910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.