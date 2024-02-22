Now Is A Good Time To Buy Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: BMR)

During the recent session, Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)’s traded shares were 2.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.83% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the BMR share is $34.94, that puts it down -228.69 from that peak though still a striking 91.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.91. The company’s market capitalization is $136.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.47 million shares over the past three months.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) trade information
Beamr Imaging Ltd (BMR) registered a 4.83% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.83% in intraday trading to $10.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.93%, and it has moved by 609.42% in 30 days. The short interest in Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR) is 51910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.
BMR Dividends
Beamr Imaging Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Beamr Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:BMR)'s Major holders
Beamr Imaging Ltd insiders own 55.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.77%, with the float percentage being 17.32%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 30248.0 shares (or 0.23% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 25000.0 shares, is of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.28 million.
Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6540.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72594.0 market value.