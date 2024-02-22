Now Is A Good Time To Buy Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM)

During the last session, Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares were 4.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.69% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the AM share is $13.46, that puts it down -4.1 from that peak though still a striking 26.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.56. The company’s market capitalization is $6.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 million shares over the past three months.

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) registered a 3.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.69% in intraday trading to $12.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.70%, and it has moved by 4.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.64%. The short interest in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) is 13.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.43 day(s) to cover.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Antero Midstream Corp (AM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Antero Midstream Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Antero Midstream Corp (AM) shares have gone up 8.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.97% against 1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.20% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270.84 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $267.7 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $259.48 million and $268.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.40% and then drop by -0.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.48%. While earnings are projected to return 18.98% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.50% per annum.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Antero Midstream Corp is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Antero Midstream Corp insiders own 29.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.90%, with the float percentage being 77.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 497 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.23 million shares (or 7.97% of all shares), a total value of $443.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $411.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Antero Midstream Corp (AM) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund owns about 24.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $248.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.75 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $124.65 million.