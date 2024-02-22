Now Is A Good Time To Buy Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN)

During the recent session, Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s traded shares were 2.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.39% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the AGEN share is $2.13, that puts it down -200.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $270.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.12 million shares over the past three months.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Agenus Inc (AGEN) registered a 7.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.39% in intraday trading to $0.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.71%, and it has moved by 18.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.15%. The short interest in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 43.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.71 day(s) to cover.