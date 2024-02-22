NFT Ltd. (AMEX: MI)’s Stock Is Down -75.68% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the recent session, NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.81% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MI share is $1.01, that puts it down -339.13 from that peak though still a striking 47.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $7.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 219.13K shares over the past three months.
NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information
NFT Ltd. (MI) registered a 19.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.81% in intraday trading to $0.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.94%, and it has moved by 24.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.68%. The short interest in NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.
NFT Ltd. (MI) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $304k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.66 million by the end of Mar 2019. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -87.20% and then jump by 42.40% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.55%.
MI Dividends
NFT Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 15 and April 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI)’s Major holders
NFT Ltd. insiders own 8.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.51%, with the float percentage being 0.56%.