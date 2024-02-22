NFT Ltd. (AMEX: MI)’s Stock Is Down -75.68% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the recent session, NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.81% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MI share is $1.01, that puts it down -339.13 from that peak though still a striking 47.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $7.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 219.13K shares over the past three months.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information

NFT Ltd. (MI) registered a 19.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.81% in intraday trading to $0.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.94%, and it has moved by 24.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.68%. The short interest in NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) is 0.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.